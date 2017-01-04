Swanton woman pleads guilty in fatal drugged driving case

She was high on heroin and crashed at 100 mph, now a Swanton woman is admitting her guilt.

Maria Carlson pleaded guilty to drugged driving with death resulting for the crash in Swanton in 2015 that killed Diane Bohannon, 68, and Robert Benjamin, 67.

Police say a syringe was found in Carlson's car and she had track marks on both of her arms after the crash. Carlson faces 2-12 years in prison.

Related Stories:

Swanton woman charged with fatal DUI awaits trial at home

Vt. woman accused in double-fatal crash denies charges

Police investigate whether drugs were involved in deadly crash

2 killed in Swanton crash; driver facing charges