Swanton woman pleads guilty in fatal drugged driving case

SWANTON, Vt. -

She was high on heroin and crashed at 100 mph, now a Swanton woman is admitting her guilt.

Maria Carlson pleaded guilty to drugged driving with death resulting for the crash in Swanton in 2015 that killed Diane Bohannon, 68, and Robert Benjamin, 67.

Police say a syringe was found in Carlson's car and she had track marks on both of her arms after the crash. Carlson faces 2-12 years in prison. 

