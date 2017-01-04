Vt. addiction treatment center temporarily closing

Starting Jan. 15, a 41-bed inpatient rehab facility in Underhill will shut its doors for 30 days. Maple Leaf Treatment Center says it has been trying to keep up with the growing addict population but whistleblowers called the state with concerns.

"We at the health department received up to five complaints, so we pulled together a team here and went out to the facility to see what was going on there," said Cynthia Thomas, who heads the Vermont Division of Alcohol and Drug Abuse Programs.

Thomas says given a recent run of resignations at the treatment center, it's not appropriate for Maple Leaf to continue providing clinical services. Maple Leaf stopped accepting new clients last week. And the majority of existing clients already have discharge plans in place. Over the next 30 days, the state will work with treatment facilities in Wallingford, Bradford and Dublin, New Hampshire, to absorb and transport new addicts seeking help.

"We are concerned because we do want to make sure that Vermonters have access to care that they need," Thomas said. "So we will be working with them closely over the 30 days that they are closed to ensure that they will be able to open and resume services in Chittenden County."

No one from Maple Leaf was available for an on-camera interview but the treatment center's public relations company tells us the CEO will use the 30-day shutdown to focus on filling open positions, training new and existing staff members, making operations more efficient, developing a recruiting process, as well as cleaning and painting the facility.

The state says Maple Leaf has been cooperative and is submitting an improvement plan to the health department by Jan. 13. The state will help with technical assistance, staff training and recruiting.

"It is tough. We have a limited workforce that are licensed alcohol and drug counselors and so it will be a challenge to find the staff," Thomas said.

The Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging and Independent Living is investigating Maple Leaf, too. It has regulatory authority over therapeutic community residences. Complaints about care and services prompted a spot check last month. In response, nurse surveyors conducted interviews with staff and clients. They are now reviewing records and facility policies to ensure Maple Leaf is meeting regulatory requirements. That investigation should wrap up by the end of this month. If the state concludes Maple Leaf is not meeting regulatory requirements, a statement of deficiencies will become public. Maple Leaf will have 10 days to draft a correction plan.