Plattsburgh ready to welcome new mayor

Plattsburgh's new mayor takes over this week and he's got a lot on his plate. Democrat Colin Read is settling into his new office at City Hall this week, and Thursday, there will be an official ceremony to welcome him to the city's top job.

Read will attend his first City Council meeting Thursday as mayor of Plattsburgh. He says there's a lot to be done at the start of his term and he's ready to take on the job.

"It's exciting. Of course, we have one big challenge is the council's been working for 10 or 11 weeks on a budget, and they've now got to elect and choose a new budget officer. We really need to start moving that forward and start finding the expense reductions that we need to balance this budget," said Read.

Read won the November election against incumbent independent James Calnon. During his campaign, he talked about revitalizing the downtown. He's glad to see the public input sparked from meetings about a $10 million grant Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, awarded the city to make new changes.

"But I'm really pleased to see that all kinds of new ideas have come onto the table that didn't exist just a few months ago to the point where, where it stands now with the level of analysis and more in-depth discussions that we're having it doesn't even very closely resemble what we originally proposed," said Read.

Read says since the council has so much work to do at the start of this year, he's considering asking to have weekly meetings so they can tackle a lot of their priorities such as hiring a new police chief and finalizing the budget.

For now, the council meets biweekly. One of the first things they'll be looking at is choosing the next police chief. Current Chief Desmond Racicot will be retiring Jan. 11.

"I think what we could do is have an interim police chief for a month or two while we decide how to proceed and then make sure we have the very best individual possible to maintain our public safety force. I'm not going to rush into it. I'm going to include as much public discussion as we can afford," said Read.

And Read says if the council can't finalize a city budget by Jan. 14, it will revert back to the former mayor's budget that was presented in October.

"Which included in it at least a 16 percent tax increase. We really want to figure out ways to amend that," said Read.

Despite the deadlines and big changes, Read says he's ready to get to work.

The city will hold a ceremonial inauguration for Read and Assemblyman Billy Jones Thursday at City Hall at 5 p.m. Read will be serving a new extended term of four years.