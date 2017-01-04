Gov.-elect Scott announces additional cabinet positions

Phil Scott begins his term as Vermont governor Thursday and he announced new appointments Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Mark Levine will be the new commissioner of health. Levine was a health medicine professor at the University of Vermont.

Chris Herrick will be the new deputy commissioner of public safety. Erica Bornemann replaces him as emergency management director.

Katie Buckley will become the new housing and community development commissioner and Kaj Samson will be the new tax commissioner.

Robert Ide is keeping his job as commissioner of motor vehicles.