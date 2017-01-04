Quantcast

Gov.-elect Scott announces additional cabinet positions - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Gov.-elect Scott announces additional cabinet positions

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Phil Scott begins his term as Vermont governor Thursday and he announced new appointments Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Mark Levine will be the new commissioner of health. Levine was a health medicine professor at the University of Vermont.

Chris Herrick will be the new deputy commissioner of public safety. Erica Bornemann replaces him as emergency management director.

Katie Buckley will become the new housing and community development commissioner and Kaj Samson will be the new tax commissioner.

Robert Ide is keeping his job as commissioner of motor vehicles.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.