Bennington woman killed in apartment fire

BENNINGTON, Vt. -

A Bennington woman is dead after a fire Tuesday night.

Police say the fire broke out at the Cora B. Whitney Apartments on Gage Street just before 6:30 p.m.

When firefighters got there, they pulled Charlotte Morrill out. They say the 79-year-old was severely burned and died at the hospital that night.

Investigators say Morrill's shirt caught fire while she was cooking at her stove.

They say she may have also suffered a medical event that prevented her from putting the fire out.

