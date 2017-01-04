Analysis of Shumlin's farewell speech

What will Governor Shumlin's legacy be long after his time in office? Did his governing style hurt or help Vermont?

Our Eva McKend sat down with Republican Political Analyst Mike Smith and Democratic Political Analyst Steve Terry for some insight.

They were both surprised by the tone of his speech. They described it as angry and firm. But in some ways it may have been an extension of the way he governed.

Eva McKend: Governor Shumlin's personality, his style, very different than Governor-elect Phil Scott. Do you think that style, that personality, helped or hurt him during his time as governor?

Steve Terry: Well, it clearly was a mixed blessing. Even as a supporter of his, a lot of people who were Democrat supporters would sometimes wince at the words that he would use. But he was, in his own words, fearless. He said he had no fear gene, which I know you've talked about but he would never want to stop. I mean even, right after his speech, one of the things he was going to do was going to swear in a new state's attorney for Addison County. And, as we know, he was hoping to swear in a new judge but moments, maybe during the speech or maybe before, the Supreme Court ruled 5-0 against him, which is very, very surprising.

Mike Davis: You know, one of the things, I think, Governor Shumlin in terms of his personality, he often overpromised and underdelivered. And this was just up until a couple of weeks ago when he said the Vermont Health Connect, the health care exchange, is the best in the country. If he would've said, "We corrected some of the problems that we have here, we've changed things, it's running better," Vermonters would've said, "OK, we understand that." But when you say, "It's the best health exchange in the country," most scoff at that. And then, secondly, there was an independent report that came out a week later that contradicted that. I think what Governor Shumlin did-- and it was to his detriment-- was overpromise and then underdeliver, and I think that was a problem he had throughout his administration.

Steve Terry: And I think that's where he would disagree with Mike and a lot of his critics on that who will argue that his style got in the way of his performance. He would say the only reason I was able to have what victories I did is because of my personality which is to push, push, push.

Eva also asked them if history would be kind to the governor when people reflect on his legacy decades from now. The full interview will air Sunday on "You Can Quote Me."

