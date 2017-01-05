Quantcast

New York State proposal to help victims of sexual abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. -

New York lawmakers are discussing a proposal to help victims of sexual abuse.

The proposal will give victims more time to file a civil lawsuit or seek criminal charges against abusers.

However, lawmakers have faced some backlash in the past for this.

As of now, opposition has come from institutions such as the Catholic Church.

Victims currently have until the age of 23 to file lawsuits.

