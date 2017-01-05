Quantcast

Cancer-causing chemical won't stop solar array construction

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. -

Windham Solid Waste officials say two wells at the closed Brattleboro landfill were tested for PFCs after a cancer-causing cell was found in groundwater at landfills and manufacturing sites in southern Vermont.

Environmental experts say further investigation or remedial action there is not warranted right now.

If approvals are in place by the spring, the solar project is expected to break ground in the summer.

