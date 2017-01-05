Refugee group hires 3 to work with Syrians in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - An organization that works with refugees arriving in Vermont from across the world has opened an office in Rutland ahead of the expected arrival of the first refugees from Syria and Iraq.

The U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants said three people have been hired to work in the new office. They will receive intensive training as they begin their jobs.

The first of up to 100 refugees, mostly from Syria, are expected to begin arriving in Rutland within the next few weeks. Their exact arrival time has not been announced.

While many members of the Rutland community are welcoming the arrival of the refugees, others say they could pose a security threat as well as take jobs and other resources from locals.

