NH woman pleads not guilty to murder-for-hire case

NEWPORT, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire woman accused of plotting to kill her ex-boyfriend's new girlfriend has pleaded not guilty and has been released on $100,000 bond.

The Eagle Times reports Monique Earle had been indicted on Dec. 21 by a Sullivan County grand jury on one charge of conspiracy to commit murder, and one charge of criminal solicitation to commit murder. She allegedly offered to pay an undercover officer to murder her estranged boyfriend's new girlfriend in November.

Police say the 20-year-old Earle, who had been staying in a homeless shelter, offered an undercover police officer $500 and a purse to kill her ex-boyfriend's lover.

According to the police interview, Earle told investigators she was afraid of being physically harmed by the woman.

Earle is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 10.

