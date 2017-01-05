Quantcast

Driver killed in Keene crash - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Driver killed in Keene crash

Posted: Updated:

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say a driver has died after his car went off the road and struck some trees.

Police say 43-year-old Damien Horgan, of Keene, was killed in the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. It happened near a stone arch bridge on Chesterfield Road.

A preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.