Driver killed in Keene crash

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Police in Keene, New Hampshire, say a driver has died after his car went off the road and struck some trees.
Police say 43-year-old Damien Horgan, of Keene, was killed in the crash, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday. It happened near a stone arch bridge on Chesterfield Road.
A preliminary investigation suggests speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
