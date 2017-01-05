Sununu inaugurated as New Hampshire governor

In New Hampshire, a new governor is now in charge. Chris Sununu was sworn in and the 42-year-old is following in the footsteps of his father, John H. Sununu.

The new governor outlined his priorities Thursday, taking on New Hampshire's drug abuse crisis, addressing workforce and economic challenges, controlling health care and energy costs, and improving education.

"And I call on this Legislature, I call on you sitting here to act without delay. Address the increasing caseloads of our social workers, correct the regulatory framework in our system and let’s make sure these kids are safe," said Sununu.

Sununu becomes the state's 82nd governor.