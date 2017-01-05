Contractors offered partial payment amid fraud allegations

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The receiver overseeing Vermont's Jay Peak Resort following allegations of massive fraud by the resort's owner will offer contractors partial payment for unpaid bills.

In a court motion approved Wednesday, Michael Goldberg says contractors may either take a 33 percent payment and get the rest when the properties sell, or get a total of 60 percent of the amount owed. The Burlington Free Press reports the money is from a Citibank settlement.

Ariel Quiros and former Jay Peak president Bill Stenger were accused of misusing $200 million raised from foreign investors.

Contractors for a partially built Jay project and the Burke Mountain resort hotel allege they are owed $6 million.

Stenger has settled with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quiros' lawyers have said he will be cleared of wrongdoing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

