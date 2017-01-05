Phil Scott sworn in as Vermont's 82nd governor

Thursday, race car driving Gov. Phil Scott officially took the wheel of Vermont government with an oath.

"This transition comes at a time when the political divide, across the country, feels as deep and as personal as it ever has," Scott said.

The Republican will need to navigate substantial liberal majorities in the House and the Senate if he has any hope of steering his agenda to the finish line.

"There will be difficult times ahead," Scott said. "I know we're not always going to agree, and-- even when we do-- change may not always come as fast as we'd hope. But we must always treat others the way we want to be treated. It's a rule I've followed in life, politics, business and racing."

During his campaign, Scott sold himself as a compromise broker from Vermont's political minority and the state as above partisan politics.

"Vermont has led the way. This time shall be no different," he said.

Scott promised lawmakers a stronger economy, a more affordable Vermont and sustainable budgets if they follow his lead.

He says combating opiate addiction and transforming Vermont's education system will be critical to success.

He called for initiatives to grow the number of young Vermont workers and keeping students in state after graduation

"You elected me to make this change and I will not let you down," Scott pledged.

He described that change as necessary to protect the state's most vulnerable without raiding residents' wallets.

"Vermonters do not have the capacity to pay more," the governor said.

But while he called for radical change in several aspects of government, he largely left that change undefined, relying instead on broad calls to action.

"If we're willing to set higher expectations for state government, raise our standards for success and continue to reach for common ground, then perhaps we, too, can ascend toward a victorious and prosperous future of our brave little state of Vermont," Scott said. "Thank you of this incredible privilege."

It is not atypical for a governor's first address to the Legislature to be light on policy. But lawmakers will expect details for Scott's plans when his budget address comes on Jan. 24.

Related Stories:

Vt. leaders react to Gov. Scott's inaugural speech

Analysis of Scott's first speech as governor

Flying flag honors Gov. Scott's father at Vt. Statehouse