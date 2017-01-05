Phil Scott sworn in as Vermont's 82nd governor

Vermont rescue crews pulled the body of a missing swimmer off Oakledge Park in Burlington.
New Hampshire's attorney general says there's been an officer-involved shooting in Keene.
There's an arrest in a robbery in St. Albans and the suspect will be in court Monday afternoon.
A former Vermont doctor, accused of swiping prescription pills, was arraigned Monday in Rutland District Court.
We are learning more about a deadly confrontation between two public servants.
A crook loads up his shopping cart with meat. Hides the merchandise with paper towels. He makes a few more passes through the steak section and is about to push the cart out the door when his partner spots cops in the parking lot.
The White House's "drug czar" is visiting Vermont to discuss the state's treatment model and national approaches to treating opioid addiction.
The White House's "drug czar" says Vermont's opioid treatment system is an "incredibly valuable national model" that's being emulated across the country.
There's a new name for a Burlington-based drug testing company that landed in federal hot water before it was bought.
