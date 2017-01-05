Quantcast

Missing Vermont man found dead - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Missing Vermont man found dead

Posted: Updated:
ISLAND POND, Vt. -

A grim ending to the search for a missing man in Island Pond. Vermont State Police say a citizen found the body of Quincy O'Gorman, 23, around 10 a.m. today in the water near Derby Street.

O'Gorman vanished on New Year's Eve following a traffic stop. Troopers say they pulled him over for running a stop sign a few hundred yards from the bar where he had been drinking with friends. O'Gorman fled on foot. Police and canines followed his tracks to a brook in the village. The Vermont Scuba Team was called in two days later after O'Gorman's family filed a missing persons report. Ground searches were called off yesterday.

Related Stories:

Search finds no trace of missing Vermont man

Dive teams search for missing Vt. man

Vt. police search for missing man

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.