Missing Vermont man found dead

A grim ending to the search for a missing man in Island Pond. Vermont State Police say a citizen found the body of Quincy O'Gorman, 23, around 10 a.m. today in the water near Derby Street.

O'Gorman vanished on New Year's Eve following a traffic stop. Troopers say they pulled him over for running a stop sign a few hundred yards from the bar where he had been drinking with friends. O'Gorman fled on foot. Police and canines followed his tracks to a brook in the village. The Vermont Scuba Team was called in two days later after O'Gorman's family filed a missing persons report. Ground searches were called off yesterday.

