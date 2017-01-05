Vermont woman, 81, dead in suspected homicide

Police are hunting for a killer in southern Vermont. That's after an elderly woman was found dead in her home in what might have been a burglary gone bad.

Neighbors describe Helen Jones, 81, as a kind, sweet and loving woman, and say they can't believe this happened in Arlington.

"She would always say hi to the kids," Amanda Briggs said. "I just can't believe that in a little tiny community like this that-- in a place that we never used to lock our doors that this is happening."

Briggs lives just two houses down from Jones. Jones was found dead inside her home late Wednesday night.

"A neighbor had been alerted from a friend of Helen's to check on her at the request of one of Helen's family members because they haven't heard from her. When she went into the residence, she found her inside and had appeared to be deceased," Vt. State Police Maj. Glenn Hall said.

Police have not said how the elderly woman was killed, but the first detective on scene knew it looked like a homicide.

"When this stuff happens so close to home, it's absolutely heartbreaking," Briggs said.

Investigators were at the scene all day and used police dogs to search the area for clues that could lead them to a killer who is still on the loose. It's frightening for families in the area, like Briggs, her husband and four children.

"The hope was to get to Arlington where we grew up, where there's just this sense of safety and community," Amanda Briggs said.

"This has been a community where you don't lock your door. I've lived here forever and you don't lock your door, your kids can walk around, 10, 11 years old. I'm never going to let my girls walk around," said Robert Brown, neighbor.

They moved to Arlington from Bennington two years ago to get away from drug-fueled crimes in their old town. Just two weeks ago, their Arlington home was burglarized and all their medications were stolen. Police tell WCAX News they are looking into whether there's a connection to that break-in and the homicide.

"We do have burglaries in this area, as well as many other areas. So whether this is related in some type of activity related to other house break-ins, it is certainly a possibility," Hall said.

Police could not tell us if there are any suspects. And they're exploring a possible motive for the crime.

"We are committed to this case full time," Hall said. "We have detectives working around the clock and hopefully we'll have some answers soon."

Police say they don't believe the public is in any danger, indicating they may know something that they're not telling us yet. But they want the public on alert. And they're hoping to hear from anyone with information. Call State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421.