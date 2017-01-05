Quantcast

Police: Woman attacked on Burlington street

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Police are looking for a man who they say attacked a woman on a Burlington street.

They say the 32-year-old woman was walking on the south side of Colchester Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday when the man approached her and punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground. He continued to beat her until she was able to run away.

The attacker is described as a chubby white man with dark hair and a beard and mustache. He was wearing a dark-colored coat and pants.

Police say there's a cash reward for any information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Burlington Police at 802-540-2283.

