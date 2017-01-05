Vt. man accused in NH kidnapping, assault

A Randolph man faces kidnapping and assault charges in a bizarre case in New Hampshire.

Police say Kristopher Locke, 32, befriended a 17-year-old in July. They say Locke then invented a fake woman who the teenager conversed with via texts. Then, police say Locke used that false identity to pretend he had been kidnapped by her to lure the 17-year-old to a West Lebanon park where he was assaulted.

Locke is being held on bail.