Report cites mechanical issues before plane crash

There is new information about a deadly plane crash in Middlebury.

A preliminary report from the NTSB on the Dec. 23 crash was released Thursday morning. In it, the report describes mechanical issues, saying during the climb, the plane's wings "wagged" and the engine "skipped." And then as the plane made a turn it stalled and fell, hitting trees and then catching fire after it hit the ground.

The pilot, Paul Bessler of Crown Point, was killed in the crash.

