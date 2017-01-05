Sick moose lingering near county road may have brainworm

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - Wildlife officials in Vermont are monitoring a moose believed to have a fatal disease in Rutland County.

They say the moose has remained near a road for several weeks. Biologists and game wardens are checking on the animal for symptoms of brainworm. They are asking the public to stay away from the moose.

Brainworm is a parasitic disease that affects a moose's health and behavior. The disease progresses and is ultimately fatal. Symptoms include drooling, a tilted head, stumbling, walking sideways or in circles, and not showing fear of people.

