Jury deliberates life in prison or death for carjack killer

BOSTON (AP) - A jury has begun deliberating in the federal death penalty trial of a man convicted of carjacking and killing two Massachusetts men and a third man in New Hampshire during a weeklong crime rampage in 2001.

Jurors began deliberating Thursday in the sentencing retrial of Gary Lee Sampson.

Sampson, a drifter from Abington, Massachusetts, pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced to death in 2003, but a judge later granted him a new sentencing trial.

A new jury has spent the last two months listening to gruesome testimony about the fatal stabbings of 19-year-old Jonathan Rizzo of Kingston and 69-year-old Philip McCloskey of Taunton. They've also heard testimony about the killing of Robert "Eli" Whitney in New Hampshire. Sampson received a separate life sentence in Whitney's murder.

Sampson was captured in Vermont at the end of his killing spree.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Defense asks jury to spare life of carjacking killer of 2

Judge rejects delay in Donald Fell death penalty retrial

Jury selection begins in drifter's death penalty retrial

Federal judge delays death penalty trial

Convicted killer caught in Vt. to get new trial

Sampson To Plead Guilty

Alleged Killer Back In Court

Drifter Sentenced to Death