Sanders brings giant prop of Trump tweet to Senate floor

WASHINGTON -

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought a special prop to the Senate floor Wednesday.

It was a giant printout of a Donald Trump tweet where the president-elect stated “there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid.”

Sanders says that Trump should keep his word and make sure that there is no legislation that cuts these programs.

The prop took off on social media and became a popular joke for many by replacing Trump’s tweet with other images.

