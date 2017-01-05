Zuckerman takes office as Vermont's 80th lt. governor

Former state senator David Zuckerman was sworn in as Vermont's lieutenant governor Thursday.

The Hinesburg farmer and Progressive-Democrat took the oath of office just before noon. Zuckerman is the state's 80th lieutenant governor.

In his address, Zuckerman said he's committed to making Vermont an example for the rest of the country on issues including water quality and the opiate crisis.

As he takes office, the lieutenant governor is also encouraging lawmakers to work across the aisle to take on the economic divide.

"It's certainly a little nerving, no doubt about it. It's a great responsibility that folks have entrusted me with and entrusted the whole Senate with. And knowing the people in the Senate, I'm certainly pleased and honored to serve with all these folks because I know the minds and spirits of this room are excellent and we'll do the best for Vermont that we can," said Zuckerman.

Zuckerman handed out heirloom dry beans to each member of the Senate, what he called a symbol representing the effort to support the growth of Vermont children and their unique qualities.