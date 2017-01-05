Last working dairy farm in Weathersfield to sell off cows

Emergency crews called of search for the night Tuesday for a missing child in the Winooski River near the hydro dam.
Fifteen Marines and a Navy Corpsman are dead after a training mission ended in a fatal crash. One of the victims on the doomed flight is from Vermont. Our Kyle Midura spoke with his family.
New Hampshire's attorney general says a man has been wounded by two police officers who fired their guns during a confrontation in Keene.
Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.
Another day of jury draw and still no jury in the sex assault case involving a former state senator.
A Thetford man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a family fight.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Burlington high schooler who drowned in Lake Champlain. Now, we're learning more about the tragedy and the young life lost.
New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a man has drowned while swimming in Franconia Brook in the northern part of the state.
