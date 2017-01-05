Burlington yogis take part in marathon event

Yoga enthusiasts are getting ready to hit their yoga mats this weekend to help others in Burlington.

This Saturday, the Sangha Yoga studio is sponsoring a yoga marathon at the Burlington Hilton. The 12-hour event is raising money to support free yoga programming at different venues around the Queen City.

Organizers are already working in after-school programs and are exploring opportunities with the city's seniors and refugee communities. The studio's executive director says her team is trying to do away with financial barriers that might keep people from giving yoga a try.

"When I first started practicing, the finances were really something that made it very challenging and that's something that has always resonated with me and that I have remembered. So making it so accessible so that I was able to come practice, I mean it changed my life. It's now what I do," said Caitlin Pascucci, Sangha Studio.

The "Here to Be" yoga-thon at the Burlington Hilton goes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

If you have not yet registered, drop-ins are welcome. Our Keith McGilvery gave yoga a try with that team. See how he did Monday night on "The :30."