Donovan sworn in as new Vt. attorney general

MONTPELIER, Vt. -

Other statewide officers were sworn-in Thursday, including the other new face in Montpelier, Attorney General T.J. Donovan. The Democrat and former county prosecutor succeeds Bill Sorrell, who decided not to run again after nearly 20 years in office.

