Flying flag honors Gov. Scott's father at Vt. Statehouse

It was a big day for the state of Vermont and for Gov. Phil Scott personally.

All day the American flag was flying outside the Statehouse, the same one that draped the casket of Phil Scott's father. Howard Scott died when the governor was just 11 years old. This evening, it was a somber ceremony as that flag was lowered. Scott talked about his dad in his inaugural address Thursday. He talked about how his father lost both legs in World War II but returned to Vermont to get married and build a family.

"He passed away from those injuries when I was 11. My mom suddenly became a single parent. It wasn't an easy time for her, or us. but thanks to her courage, our family, friends and a community that united around us, we found the strength to move forward. I have never forgotten my father or the lessons he taught me," said Scott.