Vt. leaders react to Gov. Scott's inaugural speech

It may be a new governorship, but the state continues to face many of the same issues of years past. WCAX News talked to former and present state leaders following Gov. Phil Scott's speech about the challenges.

In a word, it's affordability that will be Scott's biggest challenge, and former state leaders who once held the very same seat say what's different this time is a shrinking working class population.

"I thought it was a very positive and upbeat speech," said former Governor Madeleine Kunin, D-Vermont.

It was a tone of cooperation and bipartisanship. Scott's inaugural speech highlighted the major issues like job growth, the opiate epidemic and transforming education that he's up against.

"We heard a lot that Shumlin championed, which was very interesting to hear from an incoming Republican governor," said Sen. Becca Balint, D-Windham County.

"The governor talks about a lot of things. Opioids, the addiction issue and many other things. But I think the biggest focus is the affordability issue," said Rep. Kurt Wright, R-Burlington.

Many say it's about keeping Vermonters here and building up the working class. Past leaders, who once held Scott's same seat, say there are challenges that are bigger than ever.

"We have to turn that around, otherwise, we're in a spiral that's very, very difficult and unsustainable," said former Gov. Jim Douglas, R-Vermont.

Reporter Tyler Dumont: What do you think Governor Scott's biggest challenge is going to be?

Kunin: Finances.

"The biggest challenge is money. He talked a lot about schools and so forth, which is important, but unfortunately, money has something to do with those fixes. And he's determined not to raise taxes, so that will be his biggest challenge," said former Governor Howard Dean, D-Vermont.

Scott also says helping the most vulnerable and improving education are key. But as former Gov. Kunin says, it may sound nice, but it's not easy.

"Every governor starts out saying I'm going to find money in efficiency, but there isn't that much there," said Kunin.

"It's a very, very tough job," said Dean.

But other party members questioned how Scott could reach affordability and the impact of potential budget cuts.

"All of this comes at a price tag, and he was quite vague at how this would be accomplished," said Rep. Robin Chestnut Tangerman, P-Rutland.

Progressives also say they were concerned Scott did not bring up climate change. However, he is already taking action Thursday on affordability.

He said he was signing an executive order on his very first day in office with three strategic priorities. Affordability was one of them in addition to strengthening the economy and protecting the most vulnerable.

Governor Scott also added to his staff Thursday. He appointed June Tierney as public service commissioner. She takes over for Chris Recchia.

Melissa Bailey will be the new mental health commissioner replacing Frank Reed.