Vt. lawmakers quickly catch voting results error

As Vermont lawmakers got back to work Thursday morning, there was almost a big mistake.

Lawmakers were taking up their duty to certify last November's election results, and just before the vote, an error was detected.

In the lieutenant governor's race, the vote total for third party candidate Boots Wardinski was overstated, pushing winner David Zuckerman under the 50 percent threshold needed to win the election outright. The error was caught and fixed, and the results were properly certified.