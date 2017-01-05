Quantcast

Vt. lawmakers quickly catch voting results error - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Vt. lawmakers quickly catch voting results error

Posted: Updated:
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

As Vermont lawmakers got back to work Thursday morning, there was almost a big mistake.

Lawmakers were taking up their duty to certify last November's election results, and just before the vote, an error was detected.

In the lieutenant governor's race, the vote total for third party candidate Boots Wardinski was overstated, pushing winner David Zuckerman under the 50 percent threshold needed to win the election outright. The error was caught and fixed, and the results were properly certified.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.