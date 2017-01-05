Quantcast

Stuck in Vermont: A helping hand for Vt. seniors - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Stuck in Vermont: A helping hand for Vt. seniors

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

For more than a decade, the nonprofit HANDS, Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors, has been delivering meals and gifts to hundreds of seniors in Chittenden County.

Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger got "Stuck in Vermont" with them on their journey. Watch the video to see.

Click here for "Stuck in Vermont."

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.