NY problem gamblers can get care at state treatment centers

Fifteen Marines and a Navy Corpsman are dead after a training mission ended in a fatal crash. One of the victims on the doomed flight is from Vermont. Our Kyle Midura spoke with his family.
New Hampshire's attorney general says a man has been wounded by two police officers who fired their guns during a confrontation in Keene.
Court records show that a U.S. Army soldier charged with killing his wife and a New York State Police trooper once plotted to shoot up his Michigan middle school while a teenager.
Another day of jury draw and still no jury in the sex assault case involving a former state senator.
A Thetford man has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun during a family fight.
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Burlington high schooler who drowned in Lake Champlain. Now, we're learning more about the tragedy and the young life lost.
New Hampshire's Fish and Game Department says a man has drowned while swimming in Franconia Brook in the northern part of the state.
Vermont State Police think four burglaries along Route 30 are likely connected.
