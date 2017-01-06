NY problem gamblers can get care at state treatment centers

Quantcast

ALBANY, N.Y. -

Gambling addicts can now get in-patient care at treatment centers in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, says six state-run facilities were granted waivers to admit people with gambling problems as their primary diagnosis.

Staff members there are able to provide in-patient services to people for up to 30 days.

The move to expand problem gambling treatment comes after four new casinos prepare to open in Northern New York.

