Police: Wrong-way driver on I-89 was drunk

A Fairfield woman is behind bars after driving the wrong way down Interstate 89, nearly crashing into three other cars.

It happened Thursday at about 11:30 p.m.

Vermont State Police spotted Patricia Guerrera, 56, driving south in the northbound lane in St. Albans. Police say she barely missed colliding with at least three other cars, going five miles before being pulled over. Investigators say she was drunk. She now faces DUI and gross negligent operation charges.

