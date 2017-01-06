Quantcast

Sears Holdings closing dozens of locations

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

Sears Holdings is shuttering more than 100 of its Sears and Kmart stores.

Company representatives say it's because online retailers are dominating outlet shopping.

Sears has already closed nearly 300 stores since 2015.

So far, none of the locations in our region are slated for closure.

