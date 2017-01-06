Circus operator agrees to plea deal in deadly NH tent collapse

LANCASTER, N.H. (AP) - Court records show a Florida-based circus operator has agreed to a plea deal following a tent collapse that killed two people and injured dozens in New Hampshire in 2015.

Sarasota-based Walker International Events initially pleaded not guilty last year to a felony charge of operating without a license and a number of misdemeanors alleging it hadn't complied with state standards. Corporations can face fines and sanctions on criminal convictions.

The Caledonian-Record reports details of the company's plea deal weren't made available.

Walker, which is out of business, agreed to pay federal safety fines and settled some lawsuits.

Robert Young, 41, and his 6-year-old daughter, Annabelle, of Concord, Vermont, died Aug. 3, 2015, when a storm with 75 mph winds blew through the Lancaster Fairgrounds, toppling the tent minutes after about 100 people had settled in for a show.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Related Stories:

Circus operator to pay fine for deadly NH tent collapse

Circus operator to plead not guilty in deadly NH tent collapse

Year after deadly NH tent collapse, company faces suits, charges

Company indicted over circus tent collapse that killed 2

NH fire marshal recommends charges against tent owner

Circus operator contesting fine over deadly NH tent collapse

Feds want circus operator fined for deadly tent collapse

Residents, church partner for tent collapse victims memorial

Vigil held for Concord father and daughter killed in tent collapse

NH tent collapse victims sue circus

Concord, Vt., mourns victims of circus tent collapse

Circus says it's reeling from NH tent collapse that killed 2

NH tent collapse kills Vt. father, daughter

2 dead, 22 hurt in New Hampshire tent collapse