Quantcast

NY man faces sex trafficking charges in Mass. - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

NY man faces sex trafficking charges in Mass.

Posted: Updated:

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A New York man charged with holding two women at a western Massachusetts hotel and forcing them into prostitution has been held on $175,000 bail.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 43-year-old Charles Robinson, of Peekskill, at his arraignment to charges including trafficking a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that Robinson, who has several aliases, was arrested Oct. 28 after one of the women took his car and fled to Vermont, where she contacted police.

The second woman was found with Robinson in the Super 8 Hotel in Lee when he was taken into custody. The women are ages 19 and 23.

Robinson's lawyer said the relationship between Robinson and the women was consensual.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.