Police investigating suspicious package in Burlington

Police say a suspicious package caught the attention of workers outside a Burlington post office Friday morning.

"Upon our arrival, we realized that potentially it could pose a threat," Burlington Deputy Police Chief Shawn Burke said.

The item appears to have been placed in a white bag inside a trash can near the post office entrance. The facility is inside a downtown federal building, which is also home to a federal courthouse.

The Vermont State Police bomb squad was called in to help investigate.

"This one had some overt electronic components and what I think we were looking at were the means of conveyance into the box from the postal bin," Burke said.

The post office and courthouse had to be evacuated as Elmwood Avenue and parts of Pearl Street were closed.

"It was a little inconvenience, but at the end of the day safety is the number one thing," said Charles Lucia, who missed a court hearing.

It caused a delay for those who had appointments.

"I asked them, 'Hey, what's the closest-- quickest way to walk to the federal building because I'm a little underdressed for the weather right now?' And he had told me there's no way you're getting into that hearing. Building right now-- it's been evacuated," Lucia said.

The streets have since reopened but investigators still haven't confirmed what the suspicious item was.

Police say identifying suspicious packages can be tough because their appearance varies so greatly. They say, at this point, it appears there was no major threat and they are unsure if a crime was committed. Right now, police say they are not looking for a specific suspect but surveillance video of the door area may to lead to one.

A postal inspector is continuing the investigation.