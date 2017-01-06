Top NY lawmakers to skip Cuomo's State of the State

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Top state lawmakers in New York are skipping Gov. Andrew Cuomo's State of the State addresses.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Republican Senate Leader John Flanagan and Democratic Senate Minority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have no plans to attend one of the six addresses by the Democratic governor next week.

Many lawmakers blame Cuomo for killing a proposed legislative pay increase, the first in 18 years.

New York's governor typically delivers a single address to lawmakers in Albany at the start of the legislative session. This year, as relations frayed with lawmakers, Cuomo announced a new approach involving six regional addresses in New York City, Buffalo, Syracuse and other locations.

A spokesman for Heastie says the speaker will be in Albany, where he says lawmakers have lots of work to do.

