Energy giants, businesses among top Sununu inaugural donors

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Two energy companies, a health care company and a law firm with dozens of lobbying clients are the top donors to Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's inaugural committee, each giving $25,000.

They're among at least 40 businesses, law firms and energy and health care companies listed as contributors to the committee, which helps pay for inaugural celebrations. Sununu is hosting inaugural events Friday in Portsmouth, Saturday in Nashua and Jan. 21 at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel. He was sworn in Thursday as New Hampshire's 82nd governor.

The top four donors are Eversource, NextEra Energy Resources, Centene, and law firm Gallagher, Callahan and Gartrell. Eversource and Gallagher also were top donors to former Democratic governor Maggie Hassan's second inaugural committee.

