Bomb threat closes Champlain border crossing

There was a bomb scare at a busy border crossing in our region. Travelers were tied up for hours.

Canadian authorities aren't releasing many details about what happened at this point, but the U.S. Border Patrol says it's back open for now which is a relief for travelers.

"It's a cluster," said Gary Chipman, trucker.

Chipman's day came to a screeching halt just shy of the border in Champlain, New York. He and others couldn't get through.

"I was coming down the 87 from Middletown, Delaware, when I got a phone call from my wife saying the border's closed, they had a bomb scare," said Chipman.

That threat, officials say, was phoned in around 9 a.m. Canadian Border Patrol shut down their side of the busy crossing during the investigation. For four hours, travelers couldn't go through. Cars backed up on both sides of the border. Many were stuck. Like Chipman, some decided to just wait it out.

"They just kept asking what was going on. And obviously at that point none of us knew what was going on," said Krystal Berger from Maplefield's.

It made for an extra-busy morning at the Maplefield's off Interstate 87 in Champlain just before the border crossing.

"Our whole parking lot was full of trucks. There was people waiting in the lounge, people stopping just to see how long," said Berger.

Employees there told us the line of trucks stuck around until the border was opened at around 1:15 p.m. and the barricades were removed.

Chipman says he only had to wait an hour.

Reporter Cat Viglienzoni: This must be a bit of a hassle for your day?

Chipman: Eh, I've been in the business long enough, I don't stress about it.

For some perspective on how much of a hassle it is when this is shut down, we learned that this is the fifth busiest border crossing on the northern border of the country for both cars and trucks. A lot of drivers are happy that this incident has been cleared up.