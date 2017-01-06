Thousands of items donated to Mitten Tree

Another Channel 3 Mitten Tree season is in the books.

People donate mittens, hats, gloves and more to help keep kids and adults warm during winter. The items are then distributed through nonprofits to people in need.

Overall, compared to last year they came a little bit short. But last year they set a record high with 16,000 items. This year, we got 14,000 and have sent out about 6,000 so far.

"Thousands of kids and adults will be warmer on the playgrounds, especially with this cold weather here. It truly is a testament to your viewers and our customers. They are the true inspiration that drives this program," said Marc Practico of UPS Stores.

Practico says out of all the items the Mitten Tree received, hats and scarfs were most plentiful, not mittens!