Helping Vt. birds of prey get back into the wild

"He likes the additional heat, as well, he is not built for winters in Vermont," said Craig Newman, Outreach for Earth Stewardship.

The turkey vulture is one of the educational birds used by Outreach for Earth Stewardship, which is located at Shelburne Farms.

"I don't think the barred owl will feel with you around," said Newman.

Newman gives presentations to school groups about these raptors. For instance, did you know the turkey vulture will projectile vomit when it feels threatened?

The barred owl is another educational bird, it was hit by a car 13 years ago, breaking its wing so badly it could not be released back into the wild.

"If you are close enough where you can see their eyes they are the only dark-eyed owl that we have in Vermont," said Newman.

Newman says they rehab a few injured barred owls every fall and winter. But this year, close to 20 have been brought into the center after being hit by cars.

"This year it just seems to be many, many more than we normally see and it's not just Vermont. I have been looking at other places on the East Coast and they are also seeing a large number of barred owls. It's kind of like everybody is scratching their head trying to figure out what's going on," said Newman.

It could just be the owl had a very successful nesting season, Newman and others, however, are really not sure, but while the birds are here, they need to be fed several times every day while they are on the mend. The owls will stay here for weeks, even months until they are healthy enough to be released and often times they are returned to the same part of the state where they were first injured.

"If it were during breeding season and it's an adult bird, then yeah, we try to get them in familiar territory, especially if they are in good flesh so obviously they found a good spot, so it's good to put them back where they belong," said Newman.

Others will be released in safe areas, where they can find plenty of food, away from major roadways.