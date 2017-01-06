Police: Man arrested for string of burglaries in Montpelier

There's a major break in a string of burglaries in Montpelier.

The burglaries occurred at:

The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles

National Life

Montpelier's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post

Vermont Tire

Formula Ford

Police say in two days last month all of these businesses were hit by the same guy.

Montpelier police say they worked with police in Burlington to track down Brian LeClair, 36, of Colchester.

Police say he is the same person they arrested last month for stealing an ATM from Mazza's Farmstand in Colchester.

