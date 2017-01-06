Quantcast

Police: Man arrested for string of burglaries in Montpelier

Brian Leclair
MONTPELIER, Vt. -

There's a major break in a string of burglaries in Montpelier.

The burglaries occurred at:

  • The Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles
  • National Life
  • Montpelier's Veterans of Foreign Wars Post
  • Vermont Tire
  • Formula Ford

Police say in two days last month all of these businesses were hit by the same guy.

Montpelier police say they worked with police in Burlington to track down Brian LeClair, 36, of Colchester.

Police say he is the same person they arrested last month for stealing an ATM from Mazza's Farmstand in Colchester.

