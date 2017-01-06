Do new Vermont gun laws have a shot?

Vermont lawmakers proposed a new restriction on firearm sales this year prior to Friday's shooting in Florida. Statehouse reporter Kyle Midura has more on the changing climate in Montpelier when it comes to gun regulations.

Such proposals used to be considered political suicide in Vermont, which is home to some of the loosest gun laws and lowest crime rates in the country. But with recurrent tragedies like Friday's changing attitudes, lawmakers aren't as wary of potential political fallout as they used to be.

Bernie Sanders became an icon of the political left in his run for president, but the pro-gun stances that helped him ascend Vermont's political ranks drew fire from opponents on the national stage.

"We can raise our voices, but I come from a rural state and the views on gun control in rural states are different than in urban states, whether we like it or not," said Sanders in October.

Later in the race, Sanders would support regulation he hadn't in the past. His popularity here leaves him politically safe from retribution according to political analyst Mike Smith.

"Bernie may be the only politician that doesn't have to pay attention to the gun lobby, but I think everybody in this building will have to pay attention," said Smith.

A state representative from Essex lost her seat in 2014's election likely because of her support for new gun laws. This year, all three Democratic candidates for governor stumped on stricter laws, a sign of changing times.

But some analysts wonder if the stance cost Sue Minter votes in her race against Republican Phil Scott, who pledged to veto new restrictions.

So is the state's gun lobby losing its sway?

"Are they as potent as they used to be? Probably not. Are they potent? Yes, still," said Smith.

On the first day of Vermont's new legislative session, Sen. Phil Baruth, D-Chittenden County, proposed a bill expanding background check requirements already in place for dealers to sales between individuals. He says outdoorsmen and gun owners have nothing to fear from his proposal.

"I'm hoping that people will understand how simple an issue this can be," said Baruth.

Six of his Senate colleagues have signed on in support, including Dick McCormack

Reporter Kyle Midura: Would you have been willing politically to put your name on the bill had it been in your first, second term?

Sen. Dick McCormack, D-Windsor County: Probably, not. I would've considered it a right thing to do, but unnecessary and foolish, politically foolish.

Baruth and McCormack say recent mass shootings changed attitudes about the need for new laws even if Vermont has thus far been immune from that level of violence.

They may not be risking their political future with the proposal, but getting it passed into law still appears to be a long shot.