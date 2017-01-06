Vt. man charged with threatening probation officer

A Montpelier man faces charges after police say he threatened to kill a Vermont Department of Corrections worker.

Investigators say Christopher Morse, 21, posted the threats against his probation officer on Facebook. In one, police say Morse posted that if she didn't drop a no contact order between Morse and his girlfriend, then he would " ... slit her (expletive) throat while her co-workers watch."

Morse is charged with disturbing the peace via electronic communication.