Gear causes danger for skiers on chairlifts

Some skiers might be putting themselves in danger with their gear.

Video from a chairlift in Colorado shows a skier hanging by his neck after his backpack got caught. And in another incident in Utah, a child snagged his backpack on a lift and was hanging there for about 10 minutes before getting rescued.

Ian Bruso is with the Stratton Mountain Sports School. He says that incidents like these can be avoided.

"Riding a lift is where you don't want excess stuff hanging off, backpacks included. Suspenders are another one you see. Anything that's going to get caught when you come around, even a ski pole, can get caught at times," said Bruso.

Bruso recommends keeping your extra gear in a storage area in the lodge.

If you have to take a back pack, be sure to set it on the seat next to you.