Quantcast

Top trends in technology - WCAX.COM Local Vermont News, Weather and Sports-

Top trends in technology

Posted: Updated:
BURLINGTON, Vt. -

The 2017 Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas. So what's hot this year? Our Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Glenn Derene from Consumer Reports who is there to see the latest and greatest tech products. Watch the video for more.

Click here for more on CES 2017 from Consumer Reports.

Powered by Frankly

News

Weather

Featured

Quick Links

WCAX-TV

PO Box 4508
Burlington, VT 05406-4508
Primary Phone: 802-652-6300
Primary email: channel3@wcax.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WCAX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.