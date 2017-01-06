Shumlin reveals dad used Vt. end-of-life law

Gov. Peter Shumlin gave his farewell address Wednesday. In it, he thanked Vermonters, talked about his accomplishments and revealed something extremely personal. His father, George Shumlin, who died in 2014, used the Death with Dignity law signed by his son.

Terri Hallenbeck wrote about the announcement this week in Seven Days. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.

Click here for Hallenbeck's article in Seven Days.

