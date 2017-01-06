Shumlin reveals dad used Vt. end-of-life law

Gov. Peter Shumlin gave his farewell address Wednesday. In it, he thanked Vermonters, talked about his accomplishments and revealed something extremely personal. His father, George Shumlin, who died in 2014, used the Death with Dignity law signed by his son.
Terri Hallenbeck wrote about the announcement this week in Seven Days. She appeared on "The :30" to tell us more. Watch the video to see.
Click here for Hallenbeck's article in Seven Days.
Related Story:
A tragic end to the search for a missing boy in Winooski.
A tragic end to the search for a missing boy in Winooski.
A massive fire destroyed a motel in Middlebury Wednesday. Our Alex Hirsch was there when the building came crashing down.
A massive fire destroyed a motel in Middlebury Wednesday. Our Alex Hirsch was there when the building came crashing down.
Opening statements Wednesday in the sex crimes trial of a former Franklin County state senator. But there was a bit of a rocky start to the trial.
Opening statements Wednesday in the sex crimes trial of a former Franklin County state senator. But there was a bit of a rocky start to the trial.
Police say a Morrisonville woman collected her dead father’s benefits for months after he died as his body lay in the house.
Police say a Morrisonville woman collected her dead father’s benefits for months after he died as his body lay in the house.
Town officials in West Rutland are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off local trees.
Town officials in West Rutland are willing to spend $100 to find out who is breaking branches off local trees.
A Malone man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old.
A Malone man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a 5-year-old.
We are learning more about a military plane crash in Mississippi that killed 16 people including a man from Vermont.
We are learning more about a military plane crash in Mississippi that killed 16 people including a man from Vermont.
If you're still waiting for your Vermont tax return, it might be bigger than you expected.
If you're still waiting for your Vermont tax return, it might be bigger than you expected.