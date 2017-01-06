Quantcast

Vt. author talks sex, sleepwalking in new novel

BURLINGTON, Vt. -

What would you do if your wife or mother just vanished from her bed in the middle of the night? That's the subject of New York Times best-selling author Chris Bohjalian's new book, "The Sleepwalker." Bohjalian appeared on "The :30" to tell us about the thriller. Watch the video to see.

If you'd like to see and speak with Bohjalian about his book, you can do it Saturday. "The Sleepwalker" tour kicks off Saturday at Contois Auditorium in Burlington's City Hall. That's 149 Church Street. You can buy tickets at Phoenix Books or at the door of the event.

