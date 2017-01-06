Police reveal cause of death in Arlington homicide case

An elderly mother was killed in her own home and a killer is still on the loose.

WCAX News has been following the mysterious death of 81-year-old Helen Jones since Thursday. Friday night police say preliminary autopsy results have indicated the cause of death is stab wounds of the torso and that manner of death is homicide.

Jones was found dead in her home two days ago and the person who killed her has still not been found. WCAX spoke with a number of residents who say they are on edge and looking for answers.

Vermont State Police Maj. Glenn Hall, the lead investigator, says police are in the process of conducting interviews. He also said that they are looking into several break-ins that occurred in the area over the past week. WCAX asked if they were related to the homicide and Hall said there is no way to determine that as of right now but the investigation is still ongoing.

Police also want to remind the community to stay alert and to report any suspicious behavior seen in Arlington and nearby towns. Hall says he will have more information to share Saturday.

The Vermont State Police say that anyone with information regarding this crime should contact Major Crime Unit detectives at the Shaftsbury barracks at 802-442-5421; or submit an anonymous tip at http://www.vtips.info.

