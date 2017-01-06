Panthers pounce in Friday home sweep

Middlebury's Maddie Winslow factored in on all three goals as the Panther women's hockey team defeated visiting Amherst 3-1 on Friday in NESCAC action. Winslow netted a pair of goals and assisted on another as Middlebury (6-2-1, 4-1-0) remained tied for the conference lead. The two teams wrap up their two-game series on Saturday in Kenyon Arena at 3:00 p.m.

Each team struck on the power play in the opening period with Amherst (4-4-1, 1-3-1) getting on the scoreboard first. Katie Savage slid in her own rebound from the top of the crease with 8:17 on the clock. The hosts countered late in the period on a nice passing play. Elizabeth Wulf won the puck in the corner and shuffled a pass to Jessica Young, who skated to the top of the right circle. Young set up Winslow for a one-timer below the left face-off dot for her third tally of the season. The goal came with 1:19 on the clock and sent the teams into the first intermission deadlocked at 1-1.

The score remained tied throughout the second period, with each team coming up empty on a power play. The Purple and White had a good chance in the closing seconds when Caitlyn Ryan gathered a loose puck on the doorstep, but Julia Neuburger denied her bid from point-blank range to keep the score tied.

Middlebury netted the eventual game winner with 7:11 left in the final stanza when Janka Hlinka forced a turnover at the Amherst blue line and fired a cross-ice pass to Winslow. Winslow quickly sent the puck back right circle to Young, who one-timed the pass into the back of the Amherst goal for her team-leading fifth tally of the year.

Neuburger made 26 saves to earn the win for the Panthers, while Bailey Plaman, who entered the game leading the country in goals against average at .32 goals per game, finished with 17 stops. Amherst held a 27-20 edge in shots and each team scored once the power play with Amherst getting three opportunities and Middlebury two.

The Middlebury men's basketball team opened up NESCAC play with an 83-65 win over ninth-ranked Wesleyan (11-2, 0-1) in Pepin Gym. The 22nd-ranked Panthers (10-1, 1-0) converted 14-29 (.438) attempts from three-point range in the win. Middlebury returns to action on Saturday when it hosts Connecticut College at 3:00 p.m., while the Cardinals visit Hamilton.

Middlebury trailed 9-5 before Adisa Majors scored four during a quick 6-0 spurt that gave his team an 11-9 lead at the 13:56 mark of the first half. A pair of 5-0 runs later in the half left the Panthers with a 29-24 advantage with 6:16 remaining. Middlebury's big first-half run began at the 3:21 mark when the home team outscored the Cardinals 11-0 to close the half, taking a 40-27 lead into the intermission. Threes from Matt St. Amour and Joey Leighton sparked the run.

Wesleyan trimmed the lead to 11 at 44-33 on a pair of threes from Harry Rafferty, the second coming at the 15:33 mark. Middlebury responded with an 8-0 run, with threes from Jack Daly and St. Amour, taking a 52-33 advantage at the 13:21 mark. The lead grew to a game-high 22 (70-48) on a bucket from Nick Tarantino with 7:07 remaining.

St. Amour led all scorers with 21 points on 5-10 shooting from beyond the arc to go along with four assists. He now owns 1,235 points, one point behind #8 Kevin Cummings on the school's all-time scoring list. Daly finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, Tarantino netted nine, while Jake Brown, Bryan Jones and Matt Folger each scored eight. Eric McCord grabbed eight rebounds, Brown finished with six assists, while Folger blocked three shots.

Courtesy: Middlebury Athletics